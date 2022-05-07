Indian HC responds to reports on water canon vehicle

The Indian High Commission in Colombo says that reports alleging that a water canon vehicle was imported by Sri Lanka under an Indian credit line are factually incorrect.

“We have seen reports that a water canon vehicle was imported by Government of Sri Lanka under a credit line extended by Government of India. These reports are factually incorrect,” the Indian High Commission tweeted.

“No water canon vehicles have been supplied by India under any of the credit lines extended by India to Sri Lanka,” it emphasized.

The High Commission added that the credit line of USD 1 billion to Sri Lanka is intended to help the people of Sri Lanka with availability of food, medicines and other essential items required by the people of Sri Lanka in the current situation.

“Such incorrect reports don’t make any constructive contribution to the cooperation and efforts undertaken to address the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Sri Lanka,” the twitter message added.