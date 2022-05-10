Court postpones considering police request on GotaGoGama

Police have requested the court to issue an emergency order to remove the barriers and obstructions existing at the entrance to the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has postponed until May 12 the consideration of the request made by police.

The request was to be considered before Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe today (10).

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate ordered that the consideration of the request be postponed until the 12th.

Last Friday, the Fort Police filed a report before the court informing that the access road to the Presidential Secretariat has been obstructed due to the “GotaGoGama” protests in Galle Face.

The police had requested the court to issue an order to remove the obstructions as a matter of urgency.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate had ordered that the request be considered before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today.