US concerned about escalating violence, deployment of military in Sri Lanka

The United States has expressed deep concerns about the deployment of military in Sri Lanka and the reports of escalating violence on the island nation.

At a press briefing on Tuesday (May 10), the spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ned Price said, “We underscore, we stress that peaceful protesters should never be subject to violence or intimidation, whether that’s on the part of a military force or civilian unit.”

In response to a question, Mr Price said, “More broadly, we’re deeply concerned by reports of escalating violence in Sri Lanka over the past few days. We condemn, as I said before, violence against peaceful protesters.”

The US State Department called for a comprehensive investigation, arrests, and prosecution of anyone instigating and involved in acts of violence.

Mr Price said they are closely monitoring the deployment of troops, which he said is of concern to the United States.

“We are also closely following political developments and the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka after the resignation of the prime minister,” Mr Price added.

He urged the Sri Lankan government and political leaders to work quickly to ensure public safety and work together to identify and implement solutions to achieve long-term economic and political stability in Sri Lanka.

Mr Price also stressed that the Sri Lankan government must address the people’s discontent over the economic crisis, including power, food, and medicine shortages, as well as their concerns about the political future of their country.