Island-wide curfew to be lifted temporarily tomorrow

May 11, 2022   08:58 pm

The island-wide curfew currently in force will be lifted at 7.00 am tomorrow morning and re-imposed at 2.00 pm tomorrow (12 May). 

It will remain in effect until 6.00 am on Friday (13 May), the President’s Media Division said.

Accordingly, no one is permitted to stay on a public road, railroad, public park, public playground or any other public area or beaches except under a written permit issued by a particular authorizing officer, during the curfew period. 

Meanwhile Sri Lanka Police said that the curfew order will be strictly enforced, especially tonight, and urged the general public to stay home as much as possible.

The police media division also said that all police stations have been instructed to exercise maximum force to any prevent vehicle searches by unruly mobs or violent groups and incidents of damaging public or private property, looting and assault.

Police officers are also directed to open fire when necessary to prevent such incidents, the statement said.

