January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Pope urges calm in Sri Lanka, wants authorities to listen to peoples aspirations
- Distributing fuel to filling stations resumes
- Police identify 59 social media groups used to gather people for violent acts
- Curfew strictly enforced tonight; police permitted to open fire when necessary to prevent violence
- President to deliver special statement tonight