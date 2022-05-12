Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Sri Lanka

May 12, 2022   05:29 pm

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday (May 12) advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Sri Lanka after clashes broke out in the island nation.

“Singaporeans who are in Sri Lanka are strongly advised to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety,” said MFA in a travel advisory. 

An economic crisis in Sri Lanka led to more than a month of mostly peaceful demonstrations, but public anger exploded into violence this week. 

It triggered clashes nationwide, with at least nine people, including two policemen, dead. More than 200 people have been wounded and 136 houses damaged.

MFA said Singaporeans in Sri Lanka are advised to avoid public places where there are protests and large gatherings of people.

They should also monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of local authorities.

“Singaporeans who are travelling to or in Sri Lanka are also strongly advised to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage,” added MFA.

Singaporeans in Sri Lanka are also encouraged to e-register with MFA if they have not done so.

Source: Agencies

