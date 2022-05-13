Ranil Wickremesinghe assumes duties as PM

Ranil Wickremesinghe assumes duties as PM

May 13, 2022   10:56 am

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has officially assumed duties at the Prime Minister’s Office. 

Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as Sri Lanka’s 26th Prime Minister on Thursday to stabilise the country’s debt-ridden economy and end the political turmoil.

The 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) leader took over as the prime minister as the country was without a government since Monday when Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as PM after violence erupted following an attack on the anti-government protesters.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said his focus was limited to tackling the economic crisis.

“I want to settle this problem to ensure the supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the people,” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe had said.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

“I will do the job that I have undertaken to do”.

Asked if he could sustain his premiership in the 225-member Parliament since he only has only one seat, he said: “I will prove the majority when it comes to that”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Island-wide curfew temporarily lifted

Island-wide curfew temporarily lifted

Island-wide curfew temporarily lifted

Accepted premiership to deliver solutions - PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Accepted premiership to deliver solutions - PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Please bow to public opinion - Rathidu (Retta)

Please bow to public opinion - Rathidu (Retta)

President responds to Sajith's letter on Premiership

President responds to Sajith's letter on Premiership

Travel bans imposed on 17 including Mahinda, Namal and Johnston (English)

Travel bans imposed on 17 including Mahinda, Namal and Johnston (English)

Cardinal Ranjith, Omalpe Sobhitha Thera condemn Ranil's appointment as PM (English)

Cardinal Ranjith, Omalpe Sobhitha Thera condemn Ranil's appointment as PM (English)

Island-wide curfew to be temporarily lifted again tomorrow (English)

Island-wide curfew to be temporarily lifted again tomorrow (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Prime Minister (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Prime Minister (English)