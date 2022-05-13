Ranil Wickremesinghe assumes duties as PM

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has officially assumed duties at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as Sri Lanka’s 26th Prime Minister on Thursday to stabilise the country’s debt-ridden economy and end the political turmoil.

The 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) leader took over as the prime minister as the country was without a government since Monday when Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as PM after violence erupted following an attack on the anti-government protesters.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said his focus was limited to tackling the economic crisis.

“I want to settle this problem to ensure the supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the people,” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe had said.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

“I will do the job that I have undertaken to do”.

Asked if he could sustain his premiership in the 225-member Parliament since he only has only one seat, he said: “I will prove the majority when it comes to that”.