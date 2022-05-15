NBRO extends landslide early warning issued to six districts

NBRO extends landslide early warning issued to six districts

May 15, 2022   10:57 am

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings to a total of 06 districts – Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya.

Level 3 (Red) warning is issued to Kalawana, Pelmadulla and Ratnapura divisional secretariat divisions in Ratnapura District for a period of 24 hours until 7.30 p.m. today (May 15).

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence, if the rainfall prevails.

Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in Kalutara and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 7.30 p.m. today.

• Kalutara District – Palindanuwara, Walallawita and Ingiriya
• Ratnapura District – Imbulpe, Kiriella, Nivithigala, Balangoda, Ayagama, Godakawela, Kuruwita, Elapatha, Eheliyagoda, Kolonna and Kahawatta

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas are urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to evacuate to safe locations if the need arises.

Further, Level 1 (Yellow) warning was issued to the following areas for possible landslides:

• Matara District – Pitabeddara and Kotapola
• Nuwara Eliya District – Nuwara Eliya, Ambangamuwa and Kotmale
• Ratnapura District – Opanayake

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Vesak Full Moon Poya which marks 'Three Noble Events' observed today

Vesak Full Moon Poya which marks 'Three Noble Events' observed today

Vesak Full Moon Poya which marks 'Three Noble Events' observed today

Several rivers at risk of overflowing due to heavy rainfall

Several rivers at risk of overflowing due to heavy rainfall

Vesak celebrations at Galle Face Green protest site

Vesak celebrations at Galle Face Green protest site

Pay more attention to 'Prathipaththi Puja'  Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Vimaladhamma Thera

Pay more attention to 'Prathipaththi Puja'  Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Vimaladhamma Thera

Number of foreign envoys meet Opposition Leader

Number of foreign envoys meet Opposition Leader

People afflicted by fuel and LP gas crisis stage more protests (English)

People afflicted by fuel and LP gas crisis stage more protests (English)

No nominations from SJB for new Cabinet: Sajith responds to President (English)

No nominations from SJB for new Cabinet: Sajith responds to President (English)

'Be patient, I will bring things back': PM appeals to Sri Lankans (English)

'Be patient, I will bring things back': PM appeals to Sri Lankans (English)