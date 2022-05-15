NBRO extends landslide early warning issued to six districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings to a total of 06 districts – Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya.

Level 3 (Red) warning is issued to Kalawana, Pelmadulla and Ratnapura divisional secretariat divisions in Ratnapura District for a period of 24 hours until 7.30 p.m. today (May 15).

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence, if the rainfall prevails.

Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in Kalutara and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 7.30 p.m. today.

• Kalutara District – Palindanuwara, Walallawita and Ingiriya

• Ratnapura District – Imbulpe, Kiriella, Nivithigala, Balangoda, Ayagama, Godakawela, Kuruwita, Elapatha, Eheliyagoda, Kolonna and Kahawatta

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas are urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to evacuate to safe locations if the need arises.

Further, Level 1 (Yellow) warning was issued to the following areas for possible landslides:

• Matara District – Pitabeddara and Kotapola

• Nuwara Eliya District – Nuwara Eliya, Ambangamuwa and Kotmale

• Ratnapura District – Opanayake