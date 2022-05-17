Two including ex-provincial councillor arrested over attack on protest sites

Two including ex-provincial councillor arrested over attack on protest sites

May 17, 2022   11:17 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two more suspects in connection with the attacks on the two main anti-government protest sites at the Galle Face Green and outside the Temple Trees on the 9th of May.

Former Provincial Council member Amal Silva and an employee of the Moratuwa Municipal Council have accordingly been taken into custody over the unrest.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (May 15), the CID arrested another suspect with regard to the brazen attack on the anti-government protesters camped outside the Temple Trees.

The suspect, aged 49 was apprehended in the area of Moratuwella in Moratuwa. He was identified as an employee of the Moratuwa Municipal Council.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Ajith Rajapakse elected new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

MP Ajith Rajapakse elected new Deputy Speaker of Parliament

LIVE🔴Parliamentary Session | 2022.05.17

LIVE🔴Parliamentary Session | 2022.05.17

Security forces have taken steps to ensure national security - Daya Ratnayake

Security forces have taken steps to ensure national security - Daya Ratnayake

Arresting people for violent incidents is ridiculous - Pubudu Jayagoda

Arresting people for violent incidents is ridiculous - Pubudu Jayagoda

People still afflicted without fuel

People still afflicted without fuel

Sri Lankan authorities continue raids on 'Undiyal' system forex transfers (English)

Sri Lankan authorities continue raids on 'Undiyal' system forex transfers (English)

Prime Minister's special statement (English)

Prime Minister's special statement (English)