South Korea issues special travel advisory on Sri Lanka

South Korea issues special travel advisory on Sri Lanka

May 20, 2022   06:08 pm

South Korea on Friday issued a special travel advisory on Sri Lanka, the foreign ministry said, as the island country is gripped by civil unrest stemming from an economic crisis.

The advisory calls for Korean citizens to cancel or delay non-essential trips to Sri Lanka or take extra caution if they are already in the country, according to the ministry.

Sri Lanka’s government has declared a state of emergency amid prolonged protests over soaring prices for food, fuel and other necessities.


-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nine new cabinet ministers take oath before President

Nine new cabinet ministers take oath before President

Nine new cabinet ministers take oath before President

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Last administration is to blame' for current crisis - PM tells foreign media

'Last administration is to blame' for current crisis - PM tells foreign media

' Manudam Mehewra' relief distribution in Monaragala

' Manudam Mehewra' relief distribution in Monaragala

CPC suspends issuing fuel to four filling stations

CPC suspends issuing fuel to four filling stations

Rice 'dansala' organized at Galle Face Green protest site

Rice 'dansala' organized at Galle Face Green protest site

Nine new Cabinet Ministers sworn in before President

Nine new Cabinet Ministers sworn in before President