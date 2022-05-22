SLTB to issue diesel for personal vehicles of O/L exam staff

May 22, 2022   11:51 am

The Commissioner General of Examinations says that steps will be taken to issue diesel from depots belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) for the personal vehicles of examination staff on duty for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination this year.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena stated that diesel can be obtained from the SLTB depots for those staff members at any time within today (22).

He stated that the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Kingsley Ranawaka has been informed in this regard.

The Commissioner General of Examinations has requested all fuel stations islandwide to give priority to G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination staff queueing up for fuel and to provide them the opportunity to obtain the required petrol.

