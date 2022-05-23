Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts while several spells of showers will occur in North-western province, says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

Strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.