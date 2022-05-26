Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.