Basil and Thirukumar acquitted in Malwana property case

June 3, 2022   12:47 pm

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Thirukumar Nadesan, the husband of former Minister Nirupama Rajapaksa who was named in Pandora Papers, have been acquitted in the Malwana property case.

The verdict was delivered by the Gampaha High Court today (June 03).

The case was filed against Basil Rajapaksa and Thirukumar Nadesan under three charges for misappropriating state funds by purchasing a 16-acre land in Dompe, Malwana and building a luxury house and a pool there.

