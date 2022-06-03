Rs. 1.8 billion from COVID fund to be used to import essential drugs

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed given directives to release Rs. 1.8 billion from the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund to import essential medicines, the President’s Media Division says.

These funds were received from donors to control the Coronavirus Disease.

The President said that the money could be used for health needs as the COVID-19 epidemic is now under control.

A total of 234 types of medicines required for hospitals are manufactured locally and the drug prices continue to increase in the world market sharply. In view of this situation, the President pointed out the possibility of rapidly increasing the local pharmaceutical manufacturing and obtaining the necessary raw materials in this regard under the Indian credit line.

The President made these remarks at a discussion held at the President’s House in Colombo, today (June 03) regarding matters of urgent concern in the field of health sector.

There are 12 investors in the pharmaceutical sector in Oyamaduwa and Millewa area in Horana. The production in those factories is expected to begin in the next few months and has the potential to produce more than 200 types of drugs in these regions, the officials said.

“The Ministry of Samurdhi and Education is planning to provide a nutritious meal to primary school children and pregnant mothers”, the President further said.

The importation of medicines and medical equipment is being funded from several sources. It is planned to allocate the required funds from the proposed budget as well. The Officials pointed out that based on the current progress in the health sector it would return to normal within the next three months.

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, President’s Chief of Staff Anura Dissanayake, Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena, Secretary to the Ministry of Health S.J.S. Chandragupta, Additional Secretary Dr. Saman Ratnayake and Heads of Line Institutions of the Ministry were also present at the discussion.