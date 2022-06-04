Showers or thundershowers expected at times today

Showers or thundershowers expected at times today

June 4, 2022   07:03 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough and can be very rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be rough at times.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe meets FAO and UNDP representatives to discuss food crisis (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe meets FAO and UNDP representatives to discuss food crisis (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe meets FAO and UNDP representatives to discuss food crisis (English)

Nine accused in Pradeep Eknaligoda abduction case remanded (English)

Nine accused in Pradeep Eknaligoda abduction case remanded (English)

Two more arrested over killing of MP Amarakeerthi (English)

Two more arrested over killing of MP Amarakeerthi (English)

Basil and Thirukumar acquitted in Malwana property case (English)

Basil and Thirukumar acquitted in Malwana property case (English)

No domestic LP gas distribution until Tuesday (English)

No domestic LP gas distribution until Tuesday (English)

Company handling software of SPC addresses recent allegations (English)

Company handling software of SPC addresses recent allegations (English)

Must ensure food security  Sajith Premadasa

Must ensure food security  Sajith Premadasa

Russia's flagship carrier seeks suspension of enjoining order on its aircraft

Russia's flagship carrier seeks suspension of enjoining order on its aircraft