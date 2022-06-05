Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough and can be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.