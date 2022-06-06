Showers expected in several provinces and districts

June 6, 2022   07:35 am

The Department of Meteorology forecasts showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.  Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam and from Tangalle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam and from Tangalle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough and can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

