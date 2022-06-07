Rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Rainfall expected in parts of the island today

June 7, 2022   07:32 am

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.  Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough and can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Rajapaksa vows to finish term, won't run for re-election

President Rajapaksa vows to finish term, won't run for re-election

President Rajapaksa vows to finish term, won't run for re-election

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga given two-year suspended jail sentence (English)

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga given two-year suspended jail sentence (English)

Aeroflot flight detained in Sri Lanka departs for Moscow (English)

Aeroflot flight detained in Sri Lanka departs for Moscow (English)

Sri Lanka's endless fuel crisis (English)

Sri Lanka's endless fuel crisis (English)

Laugfs LP gas prices increased (English)

Laugfs LP gas prices increased (English)

Sri Lanka's endless fuel crisis

Sri Lanka's endless fuel crisis

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.06

Crest Gem of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya displayed to the public

Crest Gem of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya displayed to the public