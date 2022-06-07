Foreign Minister to visit Singapore to attend Asia Security Summit

Foreign Minister to visit Singapore to attend Asia Security Summit

June 7, 2022   07:42 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris will travel to Singapore for a bilateral visit from 8-9 June 2022, on the invitation of his counterpart, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan. 

During his visit, Minister Peiris will hold bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Balakrishnan and meetings with the Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Law and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam and other senior officials.

Following the visit, Minister Peiris will take part in the 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue: Asia Security Summit from 10 -11 June, the ministry said. 

The Minister will be representing the President of Sri Lanka at the Security Summit. The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier security summit and will focus on issues of security, cooperation and challenges in the Asia-Pacific region. Minister Peiris will take part in the Ministerial Roundtables.

On the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Foreign Minister Peiris is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Japan, Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Secretary of State for Defence of the UK, US Secretary of Defence, the High Representative of the European Union and the Regional Director for Asia and Pacific of the ICRC, among others. 

The bilateral meetings will provide an opportunity for the Minister to brief on the current situation in Sri Lanka and discuss current economic recovery and future needs of the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

More fuel stocks to be released to market from tomorrow

More fuel stocks to be released to market from tomorrow

More fuel stocks to be released to market from tomorrow

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.07

Romantic relationship suspected to be the cause of Eppawala double murder?

Romantic relationship suspected to be the cause of Eppawala double murder?

President vows to finish remaining two years in his term

President vows to finish remaining two years in his term

Sri Lanka Air Force launches Waga Sangramaya

Sri Lanka Air Force launches Waga Sangramaya

Ministers decide not to draw salaries for one year

Ministers decide not to draw salaries for one year

Let's take advantage of opportunities to rebuild the country - PM

Let's take advantage of opportunities to rebuild the country - PM

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana