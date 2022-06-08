Spells of showers likely in several areas today

Spells of showers likely in several areas today

June 8, 2022   07:48 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough and can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Next three weeks will be tough, use fuel and LP gas sparingly: PM (English)

Next three weeks will be tough, use fuel and LP gas sparingly: PM (English)

Ranjan Ramanayake given two-year suspended prison sentence (English)

Ranjan Ramanayake given two-year suspended prison sentence (English)

Russia welcomes Sri Lanka's decision to release seized Aeroflot aircraft (English)

Russia welcomes Sri Lanka's decision to release seized Aeroflot aircraft (English)

More fuel stocks issued to the market from tomorrow (June 08) (English)

More fuel stocks issued to the market from tomorrow (June 08) (English)

Two persons found hacked to death in Eppawela (English)

Two persons found hacked to death in Eppawela (English)

Cabinet nod to import fertilizer required for Maha season's paddy cultivation (English)

Cabinet nod to import fertilizer required for Maha season's paddy cultivation (English)

Sri Lanka to seek USD 55 Mn loan from India to purchase urea (English)

Sri Lanka to seek USD 55 Mn loan from India to purchase urea (English)