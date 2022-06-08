SJB MP Dilip Wedaarachchi’s son & daughter-in-law, who were arrested and remanded on charges of obstructing the police officers on duty on the Southern Expressway and criminal coercion, have been granted bail.

The couple was produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (June 08).

Former Chairman of Tangalle Urban Council, Ravindu Wedaarachchi and his wife Nethmi Harindika Silva were arrested yesterday after surrendering to the Weeraketiya Police, over the recent incident at the Bedigama Entrance to the Southern Expressway.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media recently, and the mobile phone footage showed the parliamentarian’s son and daughter-in-law engaged in a heated argument with one or more police officers while also using abusive language.

Meanwhile, MP Wedaarachchi on Sunday (June 05) defended his son and daughter-in-law while also accusing a police officer of assaulting his son.