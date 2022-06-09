Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

June 9, 2022   08:30 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough and can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No distribution of LP gas cylinders today as well

No distribution of LP gas cylinders today as well

No distribution of LP gas cylinders today as well

Power outages reported in several parts of the country

Power outages reported in several parts of the country

Supplementary estimate of Rs 695 Bn for govt expenditure passed in Parliament (English)

Supplementary estimate of Rs 695 Bn for govt expenditure passed in Parliament (English)

CEBEU to launch strike against bill to amend Electricity Act (English)

CEBEU to launch strike against bill to amend Electricity Act (English)

Patali decides to function as independent MP in Opposition (English)

Patali decides to function as independent MP in Opposition (English)

PM Ranil and IMF chief discuss Sri Lanka's current economic situation (English)

PM Ranil and IMF chief discuss Sri Lanka's current economic situation (English)

Court issues warrant for Johnston's arrest

Court issues warrant for Johnston's arrest

Final rites of veteran actress Sumana Amarasinghe performed

Final rites of veteran actress Sumana Amarasinghe performed