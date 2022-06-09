Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough and can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.