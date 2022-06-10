Showers or thundershowers possible in several districts today

June 10, 2022   07:03 am

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Kalutara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province and in Gampaha, Colombo, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough and can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

