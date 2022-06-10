Dhammika Pereras name gazetted as SLPP MP

June 10, 2022   06:44 pm

The name of business tycoon Dhammika Perera has been gazetted as a Member of Parliament from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The communiqué was issued by the Election Commission today (June 10).

Earlier today, SLPP’s General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said Dhammika Perera’s name was proposed to the Election Commission to fill the National List parliamentary seat vacated by the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Thereby, the election body decided to publish the name of Dhammika Perera as a Member of Parliament from the SLPP.

Dhammika Perera meanwhile obtained the membership of SLPP from the party’s general secretary after officially submitting his consent to accept parliamentary membership.

He has also stepped down from the board memberships of all his companies ahead of taking oaths as a Member of Parliament.

Earlier this week, sources told Ada Derana that Dhammika Perera is tipped to take up a ministerial portfolio related to the investment sector after entering the parliament through the SLPP.

Last night, a special gazette notification was published by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, creating two new portfolios titled Minister of Technology and Investment Promotion and Minister of Women, Child Affairs & Social Empowerment.

A total of 15 departments, statutory institutions and public corporations including the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Department of Registration of Persons and Board of Investment have been listed under the Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion.

