Spells of showers expected in parts of the island

June 11, 2022   07:18 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough and can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

