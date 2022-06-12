SL v AUS Test in Galle to be dedicated to Shane Warne

The two-match Test series between Australia and Sri Lanka in Galle will be dedicated to the legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne, who died in March following a suspected heart-attack in Thailand.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) along with the country’s ministries of tourism and sport have reportedly invited Warne’s family members for the opening Test, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said on Sunday.

Fernando said the CEO of Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that Shane Warne’s family members will be attending the match.

“SLC @OfficialSLC with the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Sports have made arrangements to host the SLvAUS test match in Galle dedicate to the legendary @ShaneWarne. The CEO of @CricketAus confirmed that Shane Warne’s family members will be attending,” he tweeted.

The late great Shane Warne was one of the first Australian players to fly over and help rebuild the island out of his own pocket when Sri Lanka was decimated by the Boxing Day tsunami.

The Test series is played for the Warne-Muralitharan trophy, named in honour of the legendary cricketers from both nations.

Both the Tests will be played in Galle -- June 29-July 3 and July 8-12.

Australia have won the three-match T20I series against the hosts 2-1, and the five-match One-day International series will begin at Pallekele on June 14.

Australia are having several injury issues ahead of the ODI series with Mitchell Marsh ruled out of at least a couple of games due to a calf injury and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc too laid low by a freak injury to his bowling finger.

-With agencies inputs