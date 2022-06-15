Several areas to receive spells of showers today

June 15, 2022   07:34 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

