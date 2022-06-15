Displaying of voters register begins today

Displaying of voters register begins today

June 15, 2022   11:49 am

Displaying of electoral register related to this year’s electoral roll revision process will commence from Wednesday (June 15), Election Commission says.

According to the election body, the lists will be displayed until July 12.

Meanwhile, the list of names that will be removed and included in the electoral roll will be displayed from the 15th of this month to the 12th of July.

The election body further stated that the submission of claims and protests will also be made during this period.

If the general public has any issue or inquiry regarding the electoral roll revision, the Elections Commission wants them to contact the Grama Niladhari Officer of their respective area and take necessary action or to visit the District Elections Office.

However, the certification of electoral rolls is scheduled to take place on October 31.

