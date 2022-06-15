SriLankan refutes reports on UL 504 avoiding possible mid-air collision

SriLankan refutes reports on UL 504 avoiding possible mid-air collision

June 15, 2022   01:25 pm

SriLankan Airlines today (June 15) clarified the reports currently in circulation on media about flight UL 504 avoiding a possible mid-air collision with another aircraft.

The national carrier confirmed that its pilots operating UL 504, which departed from London to Colombo on Monday (June 13), have managed to safely commandeer the flight without an incident.

Contrary to news reports, SriLankan assured that UL 504 was not at risk of a mid-air collision with another aircraft at any point.

“The vigilance of the pilots and the state-of-the-art communication & surveillance system onboard the aircraft enabled safe passage for UL 504.”

Further, SriLankan Airlines commended the timely action of the pilots operating UL 504, which ensured the safety of all passengers, crew and equipment onboard UL 504.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Final fuel shipment under Indian credit line to arrive tomorrow

Final fuel shipment under Indian credit line to arrive tomorrow

Final fuel shipment under Indian credit line to arrive tomorrow

Annual festival of Kataragama Devalaya

Annual festival of Kataragama Devalaya

Pandols created in Colombo city in view of Poson Poya

Pandols created in Colombo city in view of Poson Poya

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on June 20

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on June 20

New buses and trains added operative from today

New buses and trains added operative from today

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after 11 days

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after 11 days

20 new 'Sisu Seriya' buses added to fleet from today

20 new 'Sisu Seriya' buses added to fleet from today

We decided to call on Russian ambassador  Wimal

We decided to call on Russian ambassador  Wimal