SriLankan refutes reports on UL 504 avoiding possible mid-air collision

SriLankan Airlines today (June 15) clarified the reports currently in circulation on media about flight UL 504 avoiding a possible mid-air collision with another aircraft.

The national carrier confirmed that its pilots operating UL 504, which departed from London to Colombo on Monday (June 13), have managed to safely commandeer the flight without an incident.

Contrary to news reports, SriLankan assured that UL 504 was not at risk of a mid-air collision with another aircraft at any point.

“The vigilance of the pilots and the state-of-the-art communication & surveillance system onboard the aircraft enabled safe passage for UL 504.”

Further, SriLankan Airlines commended the timely action of the pilots operating UL 504, which ensured the safety of all passengers, crew and equipment onboard UL 504.