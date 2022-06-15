U.S. DFC approves $120 Mn in new loans and investments for Sri Lanka

U.S. DFC approves $120 Mn in new loans and investments for Sri Lanka

June 15, 2022   04:40 pm

The Embassy of the United States of America announced today that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Board of Directors has approved USD 120 million in new loans to grow and support the Sri Lankan economy.

“For seventy years, the United States has provided foreign assistance, loans, and trade opportunities to help grow the Sri Lankan economy and support the Sri Lankan people,” said U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.

“Today’s announcement is good news for the private sector, as the DFC’s USD 120 million in new investments will reach small and medium-sized businesses and help to provide equity, jobs, and futures,” she added.

The projects announced today include a USD 100 million direct loan to the Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Sri Lanka’s leading commercial private bank, to expand lending to micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and address the credit gap for women-owned businesses, which represent 25% of MSMEs in Sri Lanka.

In addition, DFC announced a USD 15 million loan to BPPL Holdings PLC, a polyester yarn manufacturer incorporating recycled plastic materials. 

The loan will support increased production and strengthen Sri Lanka’s recycling infrastructure in support of efforts to reduce plastic waste in Sri Lanka.

Also announced today was a USD 5 million loan to MA’s Tropical Food Processing (Private) Limited, a sustainable food company, to finance its expansion and grow its supplier network.  This effort will strengthen Fair Trade practices in Sri Lanka and create new jobs, with an emphasis on increasing women’s employment.

These new loans build on DFC’s existing portfolio in Sri Lanka of nearly USD 300 million in funding for the MSME sector over the past two years.

“The diverse set of transactions announced today will make real impact across a range of sectors and development challenges,” said DFC CEO Scott Nathan. “These transactions showcase how DFC strategically catalyzes private capital where it matters most.”

Around the world, DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to critical challenges, investing across sectors including energy, health care, critical infrastructure, and technology.  DFC also provides financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs in order to create jobs in emerging markets.  DFC investments adhere to high standards and respect the environment, human rights, and worker rights.

These announcements may be subject to congressional notification in Washington and other administrative approvals. The U.S embassy said more information will be made available when funds are ready for disbursement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Patali Champika calls for passing of 21st Amendment without delay

Patali Champika calls for passing of 21st Amendment without delay

Final fuel shipment under Indian credit line to arrive tomorrow

Final fuel shipment under Indian credit line to arrive tomorrow

Annual festival of Kataragama Devalaya

Annual festival of Kataragama Devalaya

Pandols created in Colombo city in view of Poson Poya

Pandols created in Colombo city in view of Poson Poya

PHU's proposals for the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

PHU's proposals for the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Court case over May 9 attacks on protesters to be taken up today

Court case over May 9 attacks on protesters to be taken up today

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on June 20

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on June 20