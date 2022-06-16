Showery conditions to slightly enhance during next few days

The Department of Meteorology says showery condition over the South-western part of the island, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, is expected to slightly enhance during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.