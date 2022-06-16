US announces $6 million in emergency assistance to respond to Sri Lankas economic crisis

US announces $6 million in emergency assistance to respond to Sri Lankas economic crisis

June 16, 2022   06:48 pm

The United States announced today that it will provide $6 million in emergency assistance to address the needs of marginalized and vulnerable communities impacted by Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. 

This new funding will also provide technical assistance to the Government of Sri Lanka as it implements economic and financial reform measures to stabilize the economy, in line with an anticipated International Monetary Fund (IMF) package, the US Embassy in Colombo said. 

“The U.S. is committed to supporting the Sri Lankan people as they face today’s economic and political challenges,” said Julie Chung, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka. “As a longstanding development partner, we will continue to champion efforts that promote sustainable economic growth and good governance.”

This emergency funding through the U.S. government’s development arm, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), responds to emerging or unforeseen complex crises overseas. 

Part of this funding will go to USAID’s social cohesion and reconciliation project (SCORE) to support small-scale agricultural productivity and microenterprises in communities that traditionally experience high poverty rates and are especially impacted by the crisis. 

This funding will also support public sector efficiency and resource management through USAID’s project to accelerate results in trade, national expenditure, and revenue (PARTNER).

The $6 million in new assistance is part of a much larger package of foreign assistance from the American people to meet the current need.  That support is part of a shared history that has seen the United States provide over $2 billion in economic and humanitarian support since 1956.  

The U.S. will continue to add to its significant ongoing investments and assistance projects in Sri Lanka to help meet the immediate and long-term needs of the people of Sri Lanka, the statement said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

A section of Norochcholai power plant to be shut down from tomorrow

A section of Norochcholai power plant to be shut down from tomorrow

A section of Norochcholai power plant to be shut down from tomorrow

Sri Lanka selects new suppliers to import fuel - Power Minister

Sri Lanka selects new suppliers to import fuel - Power Minister

US announces $6 million in emergency assistance to respond to Sri Lanka's economic crisis

US announces $6 million in emergency assistance to respond to Sri Lanka's economic crisis

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Crisis cannot be changed by a single individual - Sunil Handunnetti

Crisis cannot be changed by a single individual - Sunil Handunnetti

President chairs progress review meeting of the Ministry of Water Supply

President chairs progress review meeting of the Ministry of Water Supply

Person murdered in Moragahahena

Person murdered in Moragahahena