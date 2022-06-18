Showers expected in several provinces including Western

Showers expected in several provinces including Western

June 18, 2022   07:21 am

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western and Northern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Matale and Polonnaruwa districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Public growing weary of crisis expresses outrage (English)

Public growing weary of crisis expresses outrage (English)

UN begins food relief for Sri Lankas pregnant women (English)

UN begins food relief for Sri Lankas pregnant women (English)

President gives directives to distribute fuel stocks to filling stations methodically (English)

President gives directives to distribute fuel stocks to filling stations methodically (English)

CBSL governor expresses desire to serve full six-year term (English)

CBSL governor expresses desire to serve full six-year term (English)

Food crisis can directly affect 4-5 Mn people in Sri Lanka - PM (English)

Food crisis can directly affect 4-5 Mn people in Sri Lanka - PM (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.17

Food crisis can directly affect 4-5 Mn people in Sri Lanka - PM

Food crisis can directly affect 4-5 Mn people in Sri Lanka - PM