Showers expected in several provinces including Western

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western and Northern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Matale and Polonnaruwa districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.