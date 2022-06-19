Spells of showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in Northern province, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar andfrom Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.