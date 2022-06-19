Spells of showers expected in several provinces and districts

Spells of showers expected in several provinces and districts

June 19, 2022   08:14 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in Northern province, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar andfrom Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Plan to expedite development of Kankesanthurai Harbour

Plan to expedite development of Kankesanthurai Harbour

Plan to expedite development of Kankesanthurai Harbour

Suspect dies after firearm discharges during drug raid in Neluwa

Suspect dies after firearm discharges during drug raid in Neluwa

The govt has no programme - CTU's Joseph Stalin

The govt has no programme - CTU's Joseph Stalin

Will not participate in O/L paper marking - Ceylon Teachers'Union

Will not participate in O/L paper marking - Ceylon Teachers'Union

Tense situations reported near fuel stations in several areas

Tense situations reported near fuel stations in several areas

Tense situation near army checkpoint at Vishvamadu, two arrested

Tense situation near army checkpoint at Vishvamadu, two arrested

Public continue to spend days waiting in fuel queues in Sri Lanka (English)

Public continue to spend days waiting in fuel queues in Sri Lanka (English)

Multiple incidents of clashes between police and civilians reported (English)

Multiple incidents of clashes between police and civilians reported (English)