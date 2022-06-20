Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar andfrom Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.