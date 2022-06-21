Showers possible in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and Mullaitivu district during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.