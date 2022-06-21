Showers possible in parts of the island today

Showers possible in parts of the island today

June 21, 2022   07:26 am

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and Mullaitivu district during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protesters arrested near Finance Ministry granted bail (English)

Protesters arrested near Finance Ministry granted bail (English)

Protesters arrested near Finance Ministry granted bail (English)

Australia to assist Sri Lanka to overcome economic crisis within framework of IMF (English)

Australia to assist Sri Lanka to overcome economic crisis within framework of IMF (English)

Cabinet approval for 21st Amendment to Constitution (English)

Cabinet approval for 21st Amendment to Constitution (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with IMF team on economic programme (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with IMF team on economic programme (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.20

Sajith Premadasa on the inabilities of the incumbent government

Sajith Premadasa on the inabilities of the incumbent government

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with IMF team on economic programme

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with IMF team on economic programme

Litro Gas company responds to accusation over LPG purchases

Litro Gas company responds to accusation over LPG purchases