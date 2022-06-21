Distribution of petroleum products and fuel declared as essential services

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a Gazette Extraordinary declaring all services connected to the supply of electricity, supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel as essential services with effect from 20 June, 2022.

Meanwhile the gazette also declares as essential services all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution.

The communique was issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.

Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979 by Adaderana Online on Scribd