Showers possible in several districts today

June 22, 2022   07:22 am

Showers will occur at times in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Gampaha, Colombo, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Kegalle districts.

A few showers may occur in Jaffna district too.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

A few showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

