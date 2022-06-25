Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 55-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.