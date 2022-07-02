String winds to continue, naval & fishing communities cautioned

The prevailing windy condition is expected to enhance in the western and southern sea areas and in the southern half of the island further due to the active Southwest Monsoon condition, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, Western and Southern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Strong winds are expected at times in the western and southern sea areas for next few days due to the active Southwest Monsoon condition.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Colombo and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle will be very rough.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Colombo and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Swell waves are likely to increase (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to swell waves.

Therefore, it is advised not to venture in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle within the next 24 hours.