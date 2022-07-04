Sajith and Maithripala hold crucial talks on constitutional reforms

July 4, 2022   03:05 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and the SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena are currently holding talks on constitutional reforms to establish an all-party government.
