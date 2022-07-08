Naval, fishing communities cautioned of high swell waves

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in Western Province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times on the western slopes of the Central hills and in Southern Province.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Swell waves can increase (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant when venturing into the aforementioned sea areas.