Spells of showers expected in some areas today

July 10, 2022   07:36 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

A few showers may occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills.

Sea areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mataravia Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

