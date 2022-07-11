CDS refutes reports of troops heading to Galle Face protest site

Social media reports claiming that a large number of troops are heading to the Galle Face protest site are false, says Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva.

Meanwhile the Indian High Commission in Colombo today categorically denied speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending troops to Sri Lanka.

These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India, the mission said in a statement.

The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated today that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework, it said.