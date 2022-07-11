CDS refutes reports of troops heading to Galle Face protest site

CDS refutes reports of troops heading to Galle Face protest site

July 10, 2022   11:53 pm

Social media reports claiming that a large number of troops are heading to the Galle Face protest site are false, says Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva.

Meanwhile the Indian High Commission in Colombo today categorically denied speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending troops to Sri Lanka. 

These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India, the mission said in a statement.

The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated today that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework, it said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC resumes fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

Three suspects arrested for torching PM's private residence (English)

Three suspects arrested for torching PM's private residence (English)

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka (English)

LP Gas shipment of 3,700 MT arriving in Sri Lanka (English)

Gen. Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace (English)

Gen. Shavendra Silva calls for public support to maintain peace (English)

Large crowds arrive to view presidential palace (English)

Large crowds arrive to view presidential palace (English)

Urgent party leaders' meeting convened yesterday (English)

Urgent party leaders' meeting convened yesterday (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Sri Lankan farmers to receive much awaited fertilizer supplies

Sri Lankan farmers to receive much awaited fertilizer supplies