Showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

A few showers may occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills and in Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Sea Areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mataravia Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Negombo to Kankasanturai via Puttalam and Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending fromGalle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Negombo to Kankasanturai via Puttalam and Mannar and in the sea areas off the coast extending fromGalle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.