Rainfall expected in several areas today

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times on the Western slopes of the Central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.