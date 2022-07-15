Strong winds expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills and in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.