Strong winds expected in parts of the island

Strong winds expected in parts of the island

July 15, 2022   07:45 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills and in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴BREAKING NEWS |Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigns as President of Sri Lanka

🔴BREAKING NEWS |Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigns as President of Sri Lanka

🔴BREAKING NEWS |Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigns as President of Sri Lanka

Celebrations at Galle Face protest site

Celebrations at Galle Face protest site

CPC says five fuel shipments expected on July 17 (English)

CPC says five fuel shipments expected on July 17 (English)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submits resignation to Speaker? (English)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submits resignation to Speaker? (English)

Party leaders call for PM Ranil's immediate resignation (English)

Party leaders call for PM Ranil's immediate resignation (English)

Protesters vacate occupied government buildings in Colombo (English)

Protesters vacate occupied government buildings in Colombo (English)

President Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore: reports (English)

President Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore: reports (English)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore