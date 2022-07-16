Several areas to receive spells of showers today

July 16, 2022   08:09 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa district during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

