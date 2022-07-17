Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mataravia Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturaivia Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturaivia Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.